From September 15 to October 15, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, an opportunity to recognize the cultural, historical, and educational legacy of Hispanic communities in the United States.

During this month, learning about our roots strengthens our identity and promotes respect for diversity.

Mexico is a country filled with cultural richness and vibrant traditions, from the iconic Day of the Dead celebration and the joyful sound of mariachi music, to exquisite Mexican food and the energy of Jarabe Tapatío. Also notable are the colorful alebrijes (a traditional Mexican folk art), passionate national holidays, the charrería dance that reflects our history, and the impressive dance of the Voladores de Papantla (Flyers of Papantla, Veracruz).

Foreign visitors who come to Mexico take with them indelible memories, because here they experience not only the culture but also the warmth and kindness of our hardworking people, proud of their roots.

Every country deserves to be celebrated and honored. Therefore, we joyfully celebrate our Hispanic heritage, remembering that every person deserves respect and love, and that every culture is unique, special, and valuable.

