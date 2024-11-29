What is the flu?

The flu, or influenza, is a contagious viral infection that affects the respiratory system, including the throat, nose, and lungs. It can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, including:

Fever

Body aches

Cough

Headache

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Tiredness

Diarrhea or vomiting (usually only in children)

When is it common?

You can get the flu at any time of the year, but it is most prevalent during the colder months. The flu is spread through respiratory droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. In the United States, flu season typically runs from October to May. The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get an annual flu vaccine, which is formulated to match the most common strains of the virus each year.

Where can I get my flu shot?

Pima County is currently offering free flu shots. For more information, visit this website. Flu shots are widely available at many locations, including Walmart, Safeway, CVS, Fry’s, your primary care provider, community health centers, walk-in clinics, immunization clinics, and local pharmacies. Some of these places may offer free flu shots. If the vaccine is not covered by insurance, you may need to pay a small fee.

