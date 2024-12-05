Discovering Evamar in San Carlos: A Paradise of Amenities and Benefits

The Evamar Complex is located in the charming town of San Carlos, Sonora, a tourist destination known for its white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Sea of ​​Cortez. Strategically located near the main highway, the complex offers easy access to various local attractions, making it an ideal choice for residents and tourists alike.

Evamar has a variety of amenities designed to provide comfort and entertainment to its members. Among the most notable are:

Common Areas: Well-kept green spaces and rest areas where residents can enjoy the warm weather and natural beauty surrounding the complex. 2. Pools: Several pools that provide a refreshing refuge, perfect for relaxing and enjoying with family and friends. 3. Gym area: A modern gym equipped to meet the needs of those who want to stay active without leaving the complex. Sports Courts: Facilities for practicing sports such as tennis and beach volleyball, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. 24/7 Security: A security team that operates 24 hours a day to ensure the tranquility and protection of all residents.

By being part of Evamar you are entering the opportunity to be part of a friendly and close-knit community, ideal for establishing ties with neighbors and participating in social activities. It offers you being close to beaches, golf courses and first-class restaurants where residents can enjoy a variety of entertainment options. In addition, the complex organizes community events and activities, which promotes an active lifestyle.

Ultimately, investing in Evamar with its privileged location and high-quality amenities makes it an excellent investment option, which can increase in value over time.

www.evamar.com.mx

