Discovering Evamar in San Carlos: A Paradise of Amenities and Benefits

The Evamar Complex is located in the charming town of San Carlos, Sonora, a tourist destination known for its white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Sea of Cortez. Strategically located near the main highway, the complex offers easy access to various local attractions, making it an ideal choice for residents and tourists alike.
Evamar has a variety of amenities designed to provide comfort and entertainment to its members. Among the most notable are:
- Common Areas: Well-kept green spaces and rest areas where residents can enjoy the warm weather and natural beauty surrounding the complex.
- 2. Pools: Several pools that provide a refreshing refuge, perfect for relaxing and enjoying with family and friends.
- 3. Gym area: A modern gym equipped to meet the needs of those who want to stay active without leaving the complex.
- Sports Courts: Facilities for practicing sports such as tennis and beach volleyball, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
- 24/7 Security: A security team that operates 24 hours a day to ensure the tranquility and protection of all residents.
By being part of Evamar you are entering the opportunity to be part of a friendly and close-knit community, ideal for establishing ties with neighbors and participating in social activities. It offers you being close to beaches, golf courses and first-class restaurants where residents can enjoy a variety of entertainment options. In addition, the complex organizes community events and activities, which promotes an active lifestyle.
Ultimately, investing in Evamar with its privileged location and high-quality amenities makes it an excellent investment option, which can increase in value over time.
We hope to see you soon so you don’t miss out! Visit: www.evamar.com.mx
