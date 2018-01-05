Sports 

Cats hold off stubborn Utah for 94-82 win

Juan Mendez

Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 14 Arizona never trailed in a 94-82 victory over Utah on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Pac-12) have won nine straight. They started the season 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Rawle Atkins finished with 22 points for Arizona and Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 19.

Sedrick Barefield led Utah (10-4, 2-1) with 23 points and David Collette added 19.

Utah rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game late, but couldn’t pull off the upset.

The Wildcats took a 14-point lead into halftime behind the outstanding guard play of Jackson-Cartwright and Atkins and held on in the second half as Barefield tried to shoot the Utes back in the game.

