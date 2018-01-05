Casino Del Sol Renovates and Relocates Paradiso Lounge The all-new Paradiso Lounge is now open

Casino Del Sol, The Sol of Tucson, has a brand-new Paradiso Lounge, relocating the popular music venue to a fully renovated private room, complete with a full bar, lounge tables and couches, a stage, full-size video wall, and more than 15 TVs.

The all-new Paradiso Lounge is officially open. It was relocated inside the Casino at the end of Streetscape, next to the Bingo Hall. The beloved lounge will still showcase fabulous live enter-tainment. Thursday nights will feature tribute bands, and Friday and Saturday nights are reserved for various live music acts.

On Sundays, it’s all about football. Watch all the football action all day long on the huge video wall. The 16 by 9-foot screen can display multiple games at once, and there are more than 15 additional TVs throughout the space. Game day finger foods and drinks will be on special, too.

Additionally, the new Paradiso Lounge will be available to rent out for private parties and events. It is truly the perfect space for groups ranging from 100 to 350.

“Paradiso Lounge has undergone a complete makeover, and we’re so excited for our guests to enjoy live music and football action in the sleek and beautiful space, and throw their own parties too,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol. “We are always striving to offer our guests the very best, and debuting the new Paradiso Lounge is proof of that.”

For more information about Casino Del Sol and Paradiso Lounge, visit www.casinodelsol.com or call 1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829).