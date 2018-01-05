THE AMERICAN PATRIOT MEMORIAL PLEDGES TO HELP FIRST GENERATION YOUNG IMMIGRANTS BECOME A PART OF OUR SOCIETY.

There is nothing an individual cannot do when they have the right support system in place. America is a nation predicated on the notion that people from all walks of life and ethnic and cultural backgrounds can live together in harmony. Its national ideal embraces the oneness of our humanity by embracing our diversity, not by trying to make everyone the same. However, differences tend to keep people apart, and even within this nation, there is a tendency among natives to want people to be like “we” are, and those who aren’t are looked down on, and not fully embraced. This tendency is most readily felt by new immigrants to the American community, who are very much foreigners in a new world when they first arrive and become citizens of the United States. Things like, language differences and culture shock are only some of the barriers they face when first joining the melting pot that is our great nation, and these often can, and do, keep them from being fully received as, or seeing themselves as fully American. The effects can be very damaging both to the individuals, and to communities of first-generation immigrants, yet, it does not have to be so. The American Patriot Memorial, through its subsidiary American Patriot Press, seeks to educate the youth of America as to their personal relationship to the United States. This is more than just learning basic civic duties, but rather about learning each individual’s role in keeping this nation free; it seeks to teach them what their rights are, and how to exercise those rights. In particular, it focuses on creating support structures that help immigrant youth become fully functioning members of American society.

American Patriot Memorial is committed to helping first-generation immigrant youth overcome the obstacles that keep them from being full-received as Americans in the larger American community. It recognizes that all paths to citizenship are unique, but all stories share similar themes. One such story was covered by Arizona Bilingual. Abril Yee, is a bright young lady who first came to this country on a student visa. Her mother, Lili, was a Mexican citizen who married an American businessman, Thomas DeSollar, and came to the United States to live with him. Abril found herself stuck in the middle between two countries, Mexico, the nation of her birth, and America, the nation her mother now called home.

She originally came here after completing her degree in International Relations from the University of Guadalajara, but, found her opportunities limited tremendously due to her status, and by her more readily identifiable English-language deficiency. She was introduced to Thomas Boyle, founder of the American Patriot Memorial, and through his mentorship she learned the English-language in a year’s time, along with gaining an understanding of American politics, things which have really assisted her in her career. Her story of personal growth was published by Arizona Bilingual.

Once her visa ran out, she had to leave the country, and still awaits her dream of full citizenship, but the opportunities afforded her, and the successes that she achieved in the short time-span she called the U.S. home are a microcosm of what can be accomplished when support is provided immigrants seeking to become a part of the American fabric.

Today, because of the skills she learned while in the U.S., Abril, works for the State of Sonora, MX, in Hermosillo. Her dream is to work in the Diplomatic Corps for either the United States or Mexico to help relations and cooperation between the two countries and their people. She remains appreciative of the opportunities afforded her by the American Patriot Memorial.

