BEAR DOWN BOWL PREP: Cats get ready to face Purdue

The Arizona Wildcats will conduct 15 practices this month to prepare to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 27 in the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Arizona finished the season with a 7-5 record. The emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate propelled the team to four straight wins in October, but they lost three of their final four games, including a heart breaker to Arizona State to close out the season.

Tate was injured in that game but said on Wednesday that he is feeling much better. Head coach Rich Rodriguez says he expects Tate to play in the bowl game, the fifth since Rodriguez (3-1 in bowl games) took over the UA program.

Purdue finished the year with a 6-6 record, winning its final two games to reach bowl eligibility. The Boilermakers are led by quarterback Elijah Sindelar and running back Markell Jones.

Arizona’s last bowl game appearance came in 2015 as they defeated New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl.

Stay tuned to Tucson News Now all through the month of December for continuous bowl game coverage.

Kickoff for the Foster Farms Bowl is 6:30 p.m. MST and will be televised on FOX 11.