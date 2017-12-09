Ontario reigns over Tucson’s Teddy Bear toss

Ontario jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Sunday afternoon and beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-2 at Tucson Arena.

Rookie defenseman Kyle Capobianco scored the “Teddy Bear Toss” goal for Tucson, 12:32 into the second period.

T.J. Hensick of Ontario would score twice then, putting the visitors ahead 4-1.

Forward Jens Looke found the back of the net for the first time since Opening Night (October 7), accounting for Tucson’s 2nd goal.

Goaltender Hunter Miska suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

The Roadrunners entered the contest with eight days in between games, their longest stretch of the season.

Tucson hosts the Reign again Tuesday night at 7 p.m.