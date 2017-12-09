Sports 

Arizona Cardinals to host toy drive at Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee Titans

Juan Mendez

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting a toy drive that will benefit the “Arizona’s Children Association” prior to Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Cardinals cheerleaders will team up with American Furniture Warehouse volunteers to collect new unwrapped toys and donations for underprivileged children outside of each stadium entrance prior to the pat down area.

Fans can also drop off toys and donations at the American Furniture Warehouse locations in Gilbert and Glendale before Sunday’s game.

The Arizona’s Children Association, founded in 1912, is one of the oldest and largest statewide comprehensive child welfare and behavioral health not-for-profit agencies in the state.

The 5-7 Cardinals face the 8-4 Titans at 2:05 p.m.

