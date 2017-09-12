THCC 2017 Annual Gala Room Reservations October 20th – 22nd





2. Click the Reservation Button.

3. Select arrival and departure dates.

4. Select the number of rooms needed and the number of guests staying.

5. Click “Special rates & offer code”.

6. Select “Offer Code” and enter code THCC17 Select “Done”.

Please call our 24-hour Reservations Department at

1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829)

Casino Del Sol Resort will honor the group rate until 09/19/17.

Reservations made after the above date will be based on availability.

For questions or assistance please email

GroupReservations@casinodelsol.com

Location: Casino Del Sol Resort

5655 W Valencia Rd

Tucson, AZ 85757