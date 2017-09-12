Business 

THCC 2017 Annual Gala Room Reservations October 20th – 22nd

azadmin
Reservation Instructions
1. Visit our website www.casinodelsol.com
2. Click the Reservation Button.
3. Select arrival and departure dates.
4. Select the number of rooms needed and the number of guests staying.
5. Click “Special rates & offer code”.
6. Select “Offer Code” and enter code THCC17 Select “Done”.
7. Click “Check Availability”.

To make reservations over the phone:
Please call our 24-hour Reservations Department at
1-855-SOL-STAY (765-7829)

Casino Del Sol Resort will honor the group rate until 09/19/17.
Reservations made after the above date will be based on availability.
For questions or assistance please email
GroupReservations@casinodelsol.com

Location: Casino Del Sol Resort
5655 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85757

You May Also Like

Finance 2.0 by Kim Fernández

design@newsazb.com Comments Off on Finance 2.0 by Kim Fernández

Happy Father’s Day to all Dads in Arizona and Sonora By Armando Sotelo-Ruiz

design@newsazb.com Comments Off on Happy Father’s Day to all Dads in Arizona and Sonora By Armando Sotelo-Ruiz

Casino Del Sol’s PY Steakhouse son los Anfitriones Mensuales de “Cena con los Chefs”

azadmin Comments Off on Casino Del Sol’s PY Steakhouse son los Anfitriones Mensuales de “Cena con los Chefs”