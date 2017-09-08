The Hispanic Market Outlook: Southern Arizona Report is presented annually in Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona. Attendees receive an Executive Summary of information on the fast-growing Hispanic market including Purchasing Power, Segmentation, Key Trends, Education, Health and more specific to Southern Arizona.

Keynote Speakers:

Patty Juarez, SVP

National Diverse Segments Director Wells Fargo Bank

and

Mark Madrid

CEO of Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Program

PRICES:

Individual Ticket – $60 (member) and $75 (non-member)

Vendor booth (with lunch ticket) is $200

Tables of ten – $550 (member) and $700 (non members)

Location: Casino Del Sol Resort

5655 W. Valencia Rd.

Tucson, AZ