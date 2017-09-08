Business 

Hispanic Market Outlook

The Hispanic Market Outlook: Southern Arizona Report is presented annually in Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona. Attendees receive an Executive Summary of information on the fast-growing Hispanic market including Purchasing Power, Segmentation, Key Trends, Education, Health and more specific to Southern Arizona.

Keynote Speakers:
Patty Juarez, SVP
National Diverse Segments DirectorWells Fargo Bank
and
Mark Madrid
CEO of Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Program

PRICES:
Individual Ticket –  $60 (member) and $75 (non-member)
Vendor booth (with lunch ticket) is $200
Tables of ten – $550 (member) and $700 (non members)
Location: Casino Del Sol Resort
5655 W. Valencia Rd.
Tucson, AZ

