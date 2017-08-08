Letter From The Editor August

Summer break is over and we all fall back to the same routine, getting up early, homework, and different activities for the children, did you miss it?

In all honesty, we all wish at one point for our children to resume school, and to fall back to our regular old activities. Summer is long, and going back to school reminds us that the fall season is near, and it is followed by the Christmas holidays. It is incredible how fast time runs; we are now in the middle of the year, and in only a blink of an eye we have all these events approaching, like:

Mexican Independence Day Celebration, Mexican Baseball Fiesta, Disney on Ice, Tucson Meet Yourself, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Gala, and much more will be happening in the next two months so stay tuned!

This upcoming September 16, Arizona Bilingual, The Mexican Consulate, and Media invited, as well as community organizations, will be presenting the 207 year anniversary of the declaration of Independence of Mexico. This will take place in Downtown Tucson at the Armory Park from 5pm-11pm; A free event in which the invitees include you and all of your family, so you can enjoy a great event, and join in on the traditional ‘Roar’ of Independence, like all Mexican Nationals know how to do it. We will also have live music from different local music bands, singers, mariachis, ‘folklorico’ dances, Mexican food, and many more surprises! For more information, visit our social media sites, FB: Arizonabilingual.news, as well as our official website www.azbilingual.com and our print publication. For sponsorship information and vendor spaces call: (520) 305-4110.

As usual, we would like to invite you to stay tuned for our august edition, where you may find specials, events, as well as information on health, education, and our community. We welcome your comments and suggestions at editor@newsazb.com

Like always, it is a great pleasure to greet you, and I remind you that our commitment is with you, our dear readers, and with the entire community of this mega region of Arizona and Sonora.

Your friend and vassal,

Alma R. Gallardo

Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

Editor en Jefe

alma@newsazb.com