Discover science fun at Family SCIFest

Free Museum admission on Saturday, Feb. 4

Tucson, AZ (Jan. 18, 2017) – Science is everywhere at Children’s Museum Tucson, and on Saturday, Feb. 4, we’re sharing our love of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with everyone!

Family SCIFest, a day of demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on experiments at the Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave., is a signature event of the Arizona SciTech Festival. It’s a day that encourages kids and parents to explore STEM in our daily lives and find the science that is all around us. Family SCIFest activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the Museum and courtyard, as well as on the lawn along Sixth Avenue. Museum admission will be FREE all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family SCIFest is geared for families and children of all ages to explore STEM and how much fun science can be. Children will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on demonstrations, activities and experiments in robotics, astronomy, biology, engineering and environmental sciences as well as mathematics and physics. Sid the Science Kid will be on hand to encourage a love of science in our young visitors, plus the 501st Rebel Legion will be out in force for great photo ops.

We’ll have lots of guests, too, sharing their love of science. Participating guest organizations for Family SCIFest include: Academies of Math and Science, Arizona Project WET, Arizona Public Media, Arizona SciTech, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Ironwood Tree Experience, Multicultural Educational Programs, OSIRIS-Rex, Pima for Kids /Teen Scene, Pima County Public Library, Planetary Science Institute, Play-Well TEKnologies, Physics Factory, Tucson Electric Power and University of Arizona Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology and UA Lunar & Planetary Laboratory. Students from the Children’s Museum Tucson’s I am a Scientist! afterschool program, made possible through a grant from the Institute of Museum & Library Services, will also be sharing what they’ve learned.

Free admission for the Family SCIFest is made possible through the financial support of our presenting sponsor, Tucson Electric Power, and supporting sponsors Madden Media, Sonoran Schools, Texas Instruments, Tucson Electric Power and Tucson Unified School District.

The Children’s Museum Tucson offers hands-on STEM-based learning every day with exhibits such as Investigation Station, Build It!, Techtopia and Bodyology. Our exclusive Family Brain Boost, Roll-Out Science and Wee Explore programs give kids and families opportunities to experience science in a fun, hands-on way.

Children’s Museum Tucson|Oro Valley serves more than 200,000 children and families annually who come to experience fun, hands-on learning through play. The exhibits, programs and special events invite the young and the young-at-heart to discover and explore the arts, sciences and humanities. Children’s Museum Oro Valley is designed for children ages 0-5 and provides exhibits and programs that stimulate curiosity and motivate learning. Children’s Museum Tucson | Oro Valley is a 501(c )(3) nonprofit.