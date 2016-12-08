TUCSON, Ariz. Vantage West Credit Union (vantagewest.org), southern Arizona’s largest credit union, announced today its President and CEO Robert D. Ramirez has been named Man of the Year by Greater Tucson Leadership. He will join an esteemed class of past recipients, dating back to the award’s inception in 1952.

Ramirez will be presented with the award during a reception at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson on February 11, 2017.

“This award means a lot to me. I love being a part of the Tucson community and working together with so many outstanding local organizations to make a positive impact. To have this kind of recognition is an honor, and I am humbled and very appreciative of it,” Ramirez said.

The Man of the Year Award recognizes distinguished individuals who have demonstrated active community support at personal sacrifice, a willingness to help the less fortunate, and a commitment to living a life that inspires “affection, respect and admiration.”

An Arizona native and University of Arizona alumnus, Ramirez has fulfilled numerous commitments to community organizations. These include board of director roles with the DM50 Club, the 162nd FW Minuteman Committee, Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Pima Community College Foundation, United Way of Tucson & Southern Arizona, El Rio Health Center, Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce, San Miguel High School, and more. He is also a Father’s Day Council Father of the Year Alumnus and member of the Sun Corridor Inc. Chairman’s Circle.

Ramirez began his career at Vantage West Credit Union (vantagewest.org) in 1985. Under his leadership, the credit union has expanded beyond its original membership base at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to include general consumers, serving more than 140,000 members across Pima, Pinal, Maricopa and Cochise counties. The credit union is also actively engaged in the community with commitments to various social responsibility projects designed to build stronger communities and help improve people’s lives. To learn more about Vantage West, visit vantagewest.org.



About Vantage West Credit Union

Vantage West Credit Union is a $1.6-billion financial institution in Arizona, which serves a growing membership of more than 140,000. Vantage West has 17 branches in Pima, Pinal, Maricopa and Cochise counties and serves its vast global membership via online channels, as well. Vantage West is a full-service financial institution, offering consumer and business loans, credit cards, and deposit products, as well as retirement accounts and other financial services. Vantage West is federally insured by NCUA. vantagewest.org